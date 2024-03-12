Michigan State Police: Weekend stops yield meth, four arrests

Mar. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police troopers arrested four people in two different traffic stops on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.

Two of the four were arraigned and formally read their charges on Monday afternoon at the 86th District Courthouse in Traverse City.

Both of the traffic stops were for an unknown "equipment violation" of the vehicles this weekend.

The first of the two stops occurred on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. when troopers pulled over a vehicle with two adults and three kids from Kingsley.

The driver, 33-year-old Sean Ross, told law enforcement that his front seat passenger, 32-year-old Jamie Lockard, was holding drugs for him after they found methamphetamine on her, a state police news release said.

Court records show that Ross was driving on a suspended license at the time.

According to MSP spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll, troopers said they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana throughout the car, in Lockard's belongings and in the backseat where the children were sitting.

The kids were turned over to a family member and the adults were both taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

Troopers seized more drugs and evidence, including a four gram bag of methamphetamine at the family's camper on Voice Road, Carroll said in a release.

Troopers also found and seized drugs on Monday morning at 2:50 a.m. after stopping a different car on Lafranier Road near West South Airport Road.

When troopers went to look inside, they said they saw blood on the 23-year-old Bellaire woman driver's sleeve "that was consistent with syringe use," "a bag of drugs" and paraphernalia in an open backpack.

Troopers arrested the driver and her front seat passenger, a 25-year-old Mancelona woman, and said they found syringes, other paraphernalia, additional methamphetamine and heroin.

The two women remain incarcerated at the county jail awaiting their arraignments.

Lockard and Ross were both arraigned on Monday afternoon at the 86th District Courthouse in Traverse City in front of Magistrate Tammi Rodgers via Zoom from the county jail.

Ross was charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house and Lockard was charged with possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. Their next court dates are scheduled for April 1 in front of Judge Robert Cooney.

Lockard's bond was set at 10% of $5,000, and Ross's was set at 10% of $25,000.