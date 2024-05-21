Michigan State Police launches “This Could Be You” billboards to promote recruiting campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State Police is showcasing opportunities to recruit for open job positions through digital billboards across Wayne County.

The billboards will feature actual Michigan State Police employees with the phrase, “This Could Be You” and will be on display now until November.

“There is a place for everyone in the Michigan State Police,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “We have immediate openings for well-paying jobs for both enlisted and civilian positions whether it be a trooper, motor carrier officer, forensic scientist, analyst, or dispatcher, we have a wide variety of career opportunities for people of all backgrounds.”

According to a news release, the approximate locations are:

Eastbound side of I-275 and north of Plymouth Road facing south

Eastbound side of I-275 and north of Plymouth Road facing north

Westbound side of I-275 and North of Five Mile Road

Westbound side of I-275 and half mile North of Ecorse Road facing north

Westbound side of I-275 and half mile south of Ecorse Road facing south

Southbound side of I-96 and east of Greenfield Road facing east

Southbound side of I-96 and west of Schaeffer Highway facing west

Southbound side of Ford Road and east of I-275 facing east

If anyone is interested in finding a career with MSP, visit the website here for more information.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.