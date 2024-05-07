Michigan State Police arrest suspect after shooting reported on I-75 near Monroe

MONROE TWP. — Michigan State Police arrested a Toledo man after a driver reported being shot at Monday morning on Interstate 75.

At about 11:05 a.m. Monday, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call from a victim stating they were involved in a road rage incident, a news release from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post said. It was reported that a man in a gray BMW fired one shot at the victim from a handgun as they were driving northbound on I-75 just south of Laplaisance Road.

The 54-year-old male suspect from Toledo brandished a pistol while he was alongside the 68-year-old male victim, state police said. The suspect fired one shot, and both vehicles exited at Laplaisance Road. The bullet which was fired did not hit the victim’s vehicle nor anyone else.

The victim parked safely at a nearby gas station and waited for police, the release said. The suspect was located by Michigan State Police at the Harwood Plaza where he was taken into custody without incident. The pistol was found inside the suspect vehicle and seized. The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail facing charges of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.

Michigan State Police were assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Michigan State Police are asking anyone who has any additional information about the incident to contact the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Police arrest suspect after shooting reported on I-75 near Monroe