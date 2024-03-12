Michigan state park, recreation area campgrounds: Guide to reservations, costs, more

At Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds, you can experience the natural beauty of the Great Lakes State.

Michigan's 103 state parks and 416 state campgrounds often feature landmark sites such as Tahquamenon Falls, the Great Lakes and Porcupine Mountains.

Muskallonge Lake State Park

The state offers a variety of options when it comes to setting up camp. Campsites range from rustic to modern full-hookup and even lodges and cabins. Some options require reservations, while others are first come, first served.

Whether you're familiar with Michigan's state camping options, or planning your first trip, here's what you need to know about campsite and lodging options, reservations, cancellations, costs and more.

What kinds of campsites, lodging do Michigan state parks offer?

You don't always need a tent or travel trailer to stay at a Michigan state park with options like cabins, cottages, lodges, yurts and geodomes.

Yurt at Tawas Point State Park in summer 2018.

And if you don't want to leave your large four-legged friend behind, some even let you bring a horse.

Here's a look at the different stay options you have at Michigan state parks and recreation areas:

Equestrian campsites

Group-use campsites

Modern campsites

Rustic campsites

State forest campsites

Lodges

Mini cabins

Rustic cabins

Cottages

Geodomes

Safari tents

Yurts

Do I need to make a reservation to stay at Michigan state parks?

Of Michigan's 416 state campgrounds, you can make reservations at about 80 of them.

Reservations can be made on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Michigan State Park & Harbor Reservations website or by calling 1-800-447-2757 (1-800-44PARKS).

Reservations can be made up to six months in advance of arrival date and overnight lodging reservations can be made up to a year in advance.

The system starts taking the six-month advance reservations at 8 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends.

Beginning May 1, the booking window for overnight lodging will be shorted to six months and reservation changes and cancellations cannot be made more than five months in advance.

State forest camping is on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you have your heart set on a campground, book early because campsite reservations have become more competitive after camping increased during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What happens if I cancel my reservation?

Michigan state park reservations can be modified or canceled, but be prepared to get hit with fees.

Camping reservations can't be canceled or modified more than five months before the arrival dates, according to the DNR.

If you cancel or modify your reservation, the original $8 nonrefundable reservation fee, a $10 cancellation fee and reduced-stay fee will be assessed.

The reduce-stay fee is incremental and determined by the length of time a reservation is held and the number of eligible nights canceled.

The fee ranges from 10% of unused nights if the reservation is held up to two months or as much as 40% of unused nights if the reservation is held five or more months.

If reservations are canceled on the same day the reservation was created, you'll be assessed the $10 cancellation/modification fee only.

Modifications to reservations that do not affect the length of stay will be assessed the $10 cancellation/modification fee only.

Modifications to reservations that result in an increase in the length of stay will be assessed the additional nights’ fees only and not the $10 cancellation/modification fee.

Modifications and cancellation rules for overnight lodging and modern lodges will match the campsite policy beginning May 1.

Additional cancellation rules for lodging currently include:

Cancellations made any time after processing a reservation until the close of business the day before your scheduled arrival date will incur a $10 cancellation fee for overnight lodging (cabins, yurts, pop ups) and $50 for modern lodges. If you cancel on your day of arrival or later, you pay a $10 or $50 (modern lodges only) cancellation fee and forfeit the first night’s camping fee as well as the fee for each night that has passed.

Reservations are held until 3 p.m. two days after your scheduled arrival date. If arriving after 3 p.m. two days after your scheduled arrival date, you must modify the reservation to delay the arrival date or cancel the reservation. Penalties will apply. Failure to do so will be considered a no-show with the loss of two night’s fees.

Changes to a reservation prior to your day of arrival (change of dates or change sites within the same park) will incur a $10 modification fee.

Cabin at Baraga State Park in summer 2023. Photos taken by Tyler Leipprandt in cooperation with the MI DNR. Credit goes to Tyler Leiprandt and Michigan Sky Media LLC.

What happens if I arrive late for my reservation?

New in 2024, campsite and overnight lodging reservations are held until 3 p.m. the day after the scheduled arrival date.

Failure to check in within 24 hours of the check-in time will result in a “no-show” status and will incur the loss of two nights' fees plus the reduced-stay fee (assessed on remaining unused nights using the sliding modification/cancellation formula).

Brimley State Park

How much does it cost to camp at Michigan state parks?

Modern campground rates range from $22 to $50 a night depending on the park and type of site.

Rustic campground fees hover around $20 a night for campsites. Or if you decide to try a state forest campground, camping fees and registration procedures are posted at the information kiosk at each campground. Fees for most state forest campgrounds can also be found online.

Overnight lodging costs more at any of the campgrounds. Costs range from $51 to $185 a night at state parks.

A full list of state park campground rates is available online.

What are check-in and check-out times?

Check-in for camping arrivals starts at 3 p.m. Checkout for campers is 1 p.m.

Check-in for overnight lodging starts at 4 p.m. Checkout for lodging is noon.

If you arrive at the park and campground staff is unavailable, use the yellow phone at the campground office. It will connect you to the call center, which operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Baraga State Park in summer 2023.

How many people are allowed on a campsite?

No more than six people are allowed per campsite.

One primary camping unit is allowed per campsite. Tents can also occupy the site with a trailer, as long as the number of campers isn't violated.

JW Wells State Park in summer 2023

Only two vehicles are allowed per campsite. A motorhome does not count as a vehicle when used as a camping unit.

Tent-only campsites are limited to the number of tents that can fit on the site. Tents are unlimited as long as they fit within the boundary of the site.

How long can I camp at a park?

You can't camp for more than 15 consecutive nights in any separately administered campground in a state park or recreation area between May 15 and Sept. 15. If a camping party is required to leave a campground upon reaching the 15-night limit, the party is not eligible to return until five nights have elapsed.

Do any Michigan state park campgrounds have full-hook up campsites?

Ten Michigan state park or recreation area campground have full-hookup sites with more on they way. You can currently find them at:

Aloha State Park in Cheboygan

Baraga State Park in Baraga

Hartwick Pines State Park in Grayling

Holland State Park in Holland

North Higgins Lake State Park in Roscommon

Orchard Beach State Park in Manistee

South Higgins Lake State Park in Roscommon

Sterling State Park in Monroe

Wilderness State Park in Carp Lake

Wilson State Park in Harrison

Full-hookup campsites at Aloha State Park in Cheboygan.

Do Michigan state parks have hours?

Michigan state park hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Only registered campers are allowed in after 10 p.m. There are occasional exceptions for events.

Do I need a Recreation Passport to get into a Michigan state park?

Visitors must have a Recreation Passport for vehicle entry into state parks and recreation areas.

The cost per vehicle is $14 when purchased during license plate registration renewal through Secretary of State. There's also a two-year option for $28.

The cost per motorcycle is $7 when purchased during license plate registration renewal and $7 for mopeds when purchased at state parks and more DNR customer service centers.

Michigan Recreation Passport for State Park funding.

If you want to enter a park and don't have a pass, you can purchase a commercial daily pass for $21 at state parks.

There's a also a $5 convenience fee (except for Belle Isle Park) when the Recreation Passport is not purchased at the time of your license plate registration renewal through the Secretary of State, and is instead purchased at a state park, recreation area or DNR customer service center, according to the DNR. There is no convenience fee when purchasing a passport for a moped.

Am I allowed to drink alcohol at Michigan state parks?

Some Michigan state parks limit or prohibit alcohol possession.

Parks that never allow you to possess or consume alcohol in the entire park include:

Grand Haven State Park in Grand Haven

Holland State Park in Holland

Some others prohibit alcohol during the traditional camping season, including:

Fort Custer Recreation Area in Augusta

Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area in Metamora

Seven Lakes State Park in Holly

Sterling State Park in Monroe

Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer

You can find a full list of parks with restrictions on the DNR website.

Are pets allowed at Michigan state parks?

Bring your pets, but keep them on a 6-foot leash.

They're allowed in state parks, campgrounds, some state park cabins, state forest campgrounds, non-designated bathing beach areas, most harbors, the majority of trails and many boat launches.

Full pet rules are available on the DNR website.

PJ Hoffmaster State Park in summer 2022.

Is there a quiet time at campgrounds?

The DNR says, "Quiet time is all the time." So, keep it down. Noise levels must be controlled.

However, campgrounds also have set quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. where campers can't knowingly cause noise that will disturb others.

Radios, generators or other amplified devices may not create excessive noise.

Can I have a visitor at my campsite?

Campground and park visitors are not allowed between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Only two vehicles are allowed in each campsite.

Can I bring my own firewood?

Campers are asked to purchase local or certified heat-treated firewood sold in state parks, local stores and road stands to help prevent invasive species and diseases from destroying Michigan trees.

Are fireworks allowed at Michigan state parks?

Keep your big fireworks at home. Roman candles and bottle rockets are prohibited at Michigan state parks at all times.

Smaller novelty fireworks like party poppers, snappers/drop pops, snakes, smoke bombs, sparklers and ground spinners are permitted.

What's the most popular campground?

The most popular Michigan state park or recreation area campground during the last fiscal year, which ran Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, was Ludington State Park in Ludington. It had 47,265 nights camped and 13,136 reservations.

If you want to experience it for yourself, do it soon. Most of the park is slated to close from Sept. 3, to July 1, 2025, for enhancements.

Ludington State Park in Ludington during summer 2022.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan state park, recreation area camping: Reservations, costs, more