Michigan severe thunderstorms: Live weather, radar updates

The weather radar for Michigan looks ominous Tuesday. As of morning, most of the Lower Peninsula is covered in rain with hazardous weather expected throughout the state.

Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 12 p.m., accoring to the National Weather Service. A line of storms is expected to mainly impact the area along and west of Interstate 75 and possibly bring damaging winds gusts up to 60 mph, heavy rainfall, lighting, hail up to 1 inch and flooding.

However, there's also a marginal risk of of severe storms for all of southeast Michigan as the storms move in a southeast direction.

Storms are also possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with a marginal risk for severe intensity storms. The greatest risk will be along and south of I-94. Damaging wind near 60 mph, hail around 1 inch and flooding are possible.

Be prepared for whatever is in Michigan's weather forecast with live doppler radar from the National Weather Service below. We also have resources on how to check your power outage status.

Michigan weather radar

(Hit refresh on your browser for the latest radar loop.)

Power outages in Michigan

Consumers Energy had 120,313 customers affected by power outages as of 8:15 a.m. DTE had 1,845 customers without power as the line of storms approached the metro Detroit region.

Avoid Lake Michigan beaches during storm surge

The NWS expected dangerous waves and currents Tuesday in Lake Michigan from the storms hitting the state.

Michigan meterologist Bill Steffen reported a storm surge on Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Holland and said the water was still rising. He said waves increased from 3 feet to 7.2 feet in one hour, according to his posts on X.

This is Holland State Park. There was storm surge, you can see where the wind pushed the water up on the beach. Waves at the Muskegon buoy increased from 3 feet to 7.2 feet in just one hour. Looks like the Ford Airport in G.R. got to at least 51 mph. #meteotsunami #seiche pic.twitter.com/QVbV4kfpZ9 — bill steffen (@bsteffen) June 25, 2024

