Michigan Senate passes bill that would require schools to screen students for dyslexia

The Michigan Senate on Tuesday passed a bill, 37-1, that would require educators to screen all students for signs of dyslexia and require preparation programs to educate prospective teachers on the disability's characteristics.

The bills still must be considered by the Michigan House of Representatives and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before becoming law.

This package of bills has been years in the making, with lawmakers introducing similar legislation in two previous sessions. The bills are a part of a larger effort to improve reading outcomes in the state, which have raised concerns among lawmakers and education advocates. The state is also investing in strengthened reading instruction training, rooted in the science of reading, the body of research that shows how children effectively learn to read. Phonics is just a part of the science of reading.

On the state's M-STEP test in reading in spring 2023, nearly 35% of third-grade students scored not-proficient in reading and 25% scored partially proficient, an increase from pre-pandemic levels. Third grade is often thought of as a crucial juncture for learners, when students should transition from learning to read to reading to learn.

The two bills are:

Senate Bill 567: Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, this bill, among other things, would require schools to ensure students are screened for characteristics of dyslexia or other difficulties in learning to read by the 2027-2028 school year.

Senate Bill 568: Introduced by Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, would require teacher preparation programs to include instruction on dyslexia and identifying the characteristics of it.

The bills, and other work done by state leaders in recent years, are about more than just dyslexia, advocates have said, but about an invigorated effort to help all students learn to read using research-backed methods, a part of a body of work called the science of reading. While screening laws haven't yet made it to the governor's desk, more budget money has been directed to training educators, including $10 million in this fiscal year's budget for LETRS training. LETRS emphasizes skills in phonics and how students process and identify sounds in words.

Contact Lily Altavena: laltavena@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Senate passes bill to require dyslexia screening in school