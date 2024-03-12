Michigan schools, school sports events would be required to have AEDs under bills

Legislation to require schools to have potentially life-saving equipment — and a plan for using it — on-site at school athletic events is advancing through the Michigan Legislature.

On Tuesday, the Michigan House Regulatory Reform Committee voted unanimously to report House Bills 5527 and 5528 to the full House floor for consideration. The bills would require public K-12 schools in Michigan to create cardiac emergency response plans by the start of the 2025-26 school year.

“These (bills) will save lives and greatly increase the chance of survival in a cardiac emergency,” said HB 5527 sponsor, Rep. John Fitzgerald, D-Wyoming, during a March 5 committee hearing.

During that hearing, Fitzgerald noted that nationally, about 39% of all incidents of sudden cardiac arrest among those younger than 18 occurred in sports-related settings in 2022, according to the American Heart Association, as the Free Press previously reported. Among those ages 19-25, about 13% were sports-related.

Fitzgerald brought up Cartier Woods, a Detroit Northwestern High School boys basketball player who suffered cardiac arrest during a game and passed away a week later in Feb. 2023, as well as 16-year-old Wes Leonard, a Fennville boys basketball player who passed away in March 2011 after suffering a cardiac arrest after hitting a game-winning shot. After Leonard’s cardiac arrest, the AED previously placed in the gym was removed and later retrieved only to find the battery was out of power.

“This is common-sense legislation that will protect the lives of student athletes, school personnel and families,” he said.

As outlined in HB 5527, the plans would require the formation of cardiac emergency response teams at each school, ensuring that automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are easily retrievable and clearly identifiable on campus and at athletic facilities, for those AEDs to be routinely maintained and for members of the response teams to be trained in CPR, first aid, and AED administration.

Cardiac emergency response plans would have to be evaluated triennially. Emergency drills would be required annually, and routine maintenance of AEDs would also be required.

Initially, the bill would have required AEDs to be placed where they could be accessed within 1 to 3 minutes, but a bill substitute adopted Tuesday revised the requirement to require the placement of AEDs in an easily retrievable location.

Schools would not be required to comply with the requirements set forth in the bill “unless the (L)egislature has appropriated sufficient funds to implement the requirements,” the bill states.

HB 5528, sponsored by Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, would require high school athletic coaches to be certified in using AEDs according to standards set by the American Red Cross, American Heart Association, or comparable organization.

Currently, research suggests around 90% of public schools have at least one AED, according to the House Fiscal Agency.

The bills now advance to the full House floor for consideration.

Free Press reporters Kristen Jordan Shamus and Lily Altavena contributed with prior reporting.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bills to require AEDs at Michigan schools advancing through House