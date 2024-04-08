Michigan roads toward Monroe, Toledo see heavy traffic from solar eclipse travelers

The highways from metro Detroit toward Monroe and Toledo were more like parking lots Monday afternoon as eclipse watchers headed south for a glimpse of totality during the solar eclipse.

MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross said in an email, "we are very much seeing heavy traffic on 75 going south from Wayne County into Monroe County."

MDOT spokesman Aaron Jenkins said Interstate 75 and U.S.-23 normally carry a lot of traffic. He said the department started issuing congestion messages for I-75 in Monroe County at 11 a.m., and in Ann Arbor at 11:45 a.m.

Michigan Department of Transportation cameras show traffic backed up on southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe Township on Monday, April 8, 2024.

A silver of Michigan near Luna Pier in Monroe County is in the path of totality and so is Toledo.

More: Total solar eclipse 2024: Live updates as celestial event approaches

Jenkins had this reminder: "If anyone is planning to check out today's eclipse, don't park on a freeway, highway, or anywhere else where parking is prohibited. And certainly, don't stand in a roadway while enjoying the event.'

Cross also had this advice: Even if you're stuck in a parking lot on the freeway, if you hear a siren or see an emergency responder approaching, get out of the way and move to the right.

Contact Jennifer Dixon: jbdixon@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan roads see heavy traffic from solar eclipse travelers