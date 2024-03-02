Michigan Republican Party gets it together for Donald Trump - for now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After weeks of turmoil, the Michigan Republican Party finally got it together Saturday and awarded more delegates to former President Donald Trump.

Whether they can keep it together is an open question in an essential state.

Along the way, however, the disorganization within the Michigan GOP raised questions about whether the state party can help Trump turn out the vote in a state he probably has to win if he is to defeat President Joe Biden.

“There is not one thing occurring right now at the state GOP that will help them to elect candidates, nothing,” said Richard Czuba, founder of nonpartisan Michigan-based polling firm Glengariff Group.

“This is all an internal battle about who has control of the party.”

Removing the chair

The latest scuffle within the Michigan Republican Party began in January when members organized the removal of chair Kristina Karamo, accusing her of mismanagement.

Karamo and supporters responded by threatening to hold a separate convention to pick a separate slate of delegates. But their plans fell apart right before Saturday's official GOP state convention.

Fundraising - and getting out the vote

Delegates who attended the official Republican convention in Grand Rapids said the problems could hurt fundraising and get-out-the vote operations.

That might change if the party can put their divisions behind them and - perhaps more importantly - raise enough money to fund the efforts necessary to win elections.

Why Michigan is important

Every vote counts in Michigan, a state Trump probably needs to win if he is to re-capture the White House.

Michigan certainly played a major role in Trump's two previous presidential campaigns.

Failure to get out even a small number of votes could lose the state for either candidate.

Trump won the Electoral College in 2016 thanks to narrow wins in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin - just a little less than 11,000 votes in Michigan.

Biden defeated Trump in Michigan in 2020 by a little more than 150,000 votes.

Other states: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada

Michigan isn't the only state where Republicans are trying to improve local operations.

There is Republican infighting in other states that Trump needs in order to win the general election.

They include Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada - states that have often voted Republican, but went for Biden four years ago.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan Republican Party gets it together Trump at convention