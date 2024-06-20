Michigan Representative Neil Friske arrested in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing Police arrested Michigan Representative Neil Friske (R-107th Dist.) Thursday morning in Lansing. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Forest Rd near Aurelius Rd, around 2:45 a.m. where they were told a man had a gun and shots had been fired.

When Lansing Police officers arrived they said they found “all the parties involved,” but at this time, they are only naming Friske. Earlier Thursday, police said they arrested Friske on the 2000 block of Windbreak Lane.

Police officials say the charges are under review and Friske is currently in jail.

Radio traffic obtained from Broadcastify reveals Friske was in a Ford Explorer at the time law enforcement was on scene.

A check by law enforcement was also conducted to verify if he had a valid concealed pistol license.

Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney John Dewane says the office has not received a warrant request from any police agency and is currently unable to comment on the arrest.

Rep. Neil Friske was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in November 2022. He represents the 107th House District in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. The district includes all of Charlevoix and Emmet counties and portions of Cheboygan, Chippewa, and Mackinac counties.

On Friske’s re-election Facebook page, the following statement was posted shortly after noon Thursday:

This morning, it was brought to our attention that Representative Friske was arrested and being held. As many of us know, Rep Friske is always exercising his 2nd Amendment right. We do not have any details, besides what the media sourced, oddly before anyone of us knew anything.

It is highly suspect considering the timing of this situation: -Right before absentee ballots are released. -Day after an unknown phone number conducted polling on the 107 race between Rep. Friske and our opponent with deep-state ties. We ask everyone for prayers and to stay tuned for updates directly from this campaign or Representative Friske himself.

Thank you for the outpouring of concern and unwavering support we have received this morning. Clearly, Rep. Friske is over the target in this race. https://www.facebook.com/NeilFriskeMI

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick has this report on how the arrest could impact the House elections.

