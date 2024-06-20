Michigan Rep. Neil Friske arrested in Lansing

A sitting Michigan lawmaker was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning in Lansing and remained in police custody as House session began.

State Rep. Neil Friske, R-Charlevoix, was arrested around 2:45 a.m. on the 2000 block of Windbreak Lane in Lansing and remained in custody Thursday, Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkins confirmed to the Free Press. Gulkins said potential charges for Friske remain under review, and declined to reveal the nature of Friske's arrest. Should any charge be filed, Gulkins said an arraignment would take place Friday or Saturday.

Lansing-based political publication MIRS News first reported Friske's arrest.

Michigan State Rep. Neil Friske, R-Charlevoix

Friske is a first-term Republican lawmaker representing Michigan's 107th House District, which covers all of Charlevoix and Emmet counties and portions of Cheboygan, Chippewa, and Mackinac counties, spanning across both peninsulas. He has filed for re-election and is seeking a second term in the House this fall. He is the owner of Friske and Sons Property Management, according to his website.

He's also considered one of the more conservative members of the Legislature and is part of the House's Freedom Caucus. The caucus describes itself as "focused on traditional conservative values and individual liberty."

A spokesperson for House Republican Leader Rep. Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan lawmaker Neil Friske arrested in Lansing early Thursday