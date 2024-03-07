Michigan native killed aboard USS Oklahoma to get military burial in Hawaii this month

A Michigan native killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest later this month at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Raymond Devere Boynton, who grew up in Grandville, near Grand Rapids, enlisted in the Navy in June 1940, shortly after his 18th birthday. He was promoted from apprentice seaman to seaman second class in October 1940, and died just over a year later, at 19.

His last surviving relative, nephew Harry Zies of Springtown, Texas, said the burial gives him a sense of closure and would have given his mother, Boynton's younger sister, Bette, the closure she needed.

"She always felt, in the back of her mind that he was still alive," Zies told the Free Press from his home west of Fort Worth on Thursday. His mother, Bette Boynton Zies, died in 2013 before the Navy began identifying the sailors who perished on Dec. 7, 1941, aboard the USS Oklahoma.

But Zies said he was able to take a photo of his uncle's name on a plaque honoring the Pearl Habor dead while on a trip to Hawaii. He said his mother was "absolutely grateful" for that.

Zies himself was also in the military. He was drafted during the war in Vietnam and spent a year there, turning 21 in the middle of a jungle. He spent six years in all with the Army.

In 2015, the Navy began the process of identifying sailors killed aboard the USS Oklahoma. At that time, 388 service members were unidentified; today fewer than three dozen have not been identified. The Navy used DNA from surviving family members, as well as medical and dental records, to make the identifications. The work now includes identifying the sailors killed aboard two other battleships, the USS California and the USS West Virginia.

Zies said he first learned that the Navy had identified his uncle's remains in late 2020 and made plans to attend the burial in Hawaii. He bought plane tickets and made other arrangements, but the trip was canceled because of the pandemic and he couldn't get his money back from the airline.

Now 74, Zies said he doesn't plan to attend his uncle's burial on March 20.

But he's grateful that his uncle will get a proper military sendoff.

"I'm a military man," he said. "I understand."

