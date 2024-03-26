Michigan murder suspect who set himself ablaze during Akron arrest still in hospital. What we know

The 59-year-old man who was hospitalized after setting himself on fire while being arrested in connection to a Michigan murder is still in an Akron hospital in stable condition, according to Akron Police Capt. Michael Miller.

Who is the Michigan man who set himself ablaze?

According to a story from the Detroit News, a sister publication of the Beacon Journal in the USA TODAY Network, the individual was wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old woman in Wyandotte, Michigan. Wyandotte is a city located about 15 miles southeast of Detroit. Wyandotte police identified the individual as Sung Ho Jin.

Wyandotte police began looking for Jin after the woman's body was found in her apartment Saturday, the Detroit News reported. Some of the victim's co-workers called the police and told officers the woman had not been seen at work or heard from in days.

An investigation determined the victim's Hyundai was missing from her residence. Jin was quickly named a suspect and authorities issued a nationwide alert, calling Jin armed and dangerous.

Officials said detectives are compiling evidence to bring to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to determine what charges will be brought against Jin.

Michigan murder suspect sets himself ablaze after Akron police confrontation

Akron police received FLOCK camera alerts regarding the missing blue Hyundai Tucson that was connected to the Michigan murder, and confronted the suspect Monday morning after finding the vehicle traveling on Copley Road.

As officers approached the stopped vehicle in the a beauty supply store's parking lot and ordered Jin to turn the car off and drop the knife he was holding, he then set himself on fire, according to Akron police. He subsequently jumped out of the car and was apprehended.

He was later taken to the burn unit at Akron Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charles E. Ramirez from the Detroit News contributed to this report. Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Michigan man suspected of fatal stabbing still hospitalized in Akron