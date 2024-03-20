Michigan may see changing insect patterns amid severe weather

Expect a lot of bugs this year, especially ants.

Experts at the National Pest Management Association predict ideal conditions for insect pests in Michigan this year thanks to erratic weather patterns and insect activity is expected to peak later than normal.

The group's bi-annual Bug Barometer report released Tuesday said recent severe weather could lead to increased populations of ticks, mosquitoes, ants, and other insects, whose populations will peak later in the year.

"While we typically anticipate an increase in pest activity during the spring and summer, these conditions, paired with warm temperatures and rainfall on the horizon, can create the ideal conditions for pest populations to boom," said Jim Fredericks, senior vice president of public affairs for the association.

Experts compiled the report based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts, and pest biology. Heavy snowfall, unseasonably warm temperatures, heavy flooding, and more are examples of severe weather in the U.S.

In the Midwest, experts predict a delay in the peak season for earwigs, millipedes, centipedes, and similar insects that tend to thrive during wet summer months.

Ant activity could increase as ants move inside in search of moisture due to above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation this spring.

"If you suspect a pest issue in or around your home be sure to call a pest control professional who can identify the issue and recommend a course of treatment that will work best for your property. DIY treatments are not recommended as they can often make pest issues worse," Fredericks said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Spring and summer insect seasons set to change amid severe weather