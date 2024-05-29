Michigan man with suspended license joins Zoom hearing while driving in viral video

A video going viral on social media today shows a Michigan man call into a Zoom court hearing on a suspended driver's license case while driving.

In the May 15 court hearing video, Judge Cedric Simpson appears stunned as the defendant, Corey Harris, joins the hearing from his phone while driving without a license.

Simpson asked Harris, "Mr. Harris, are you driving?" The defendant responded that he was driving to his doctor's office, "I'm parking right now," Harris said.

Simpson expressed shock at the situation, pausing several times and throwing his pen down on the table.

The defendant's attorney requested an adjournment in the case.

Simpson further clarified the status of the case, confirming that Harris had his license suspended and is not allowed to drive, Simpson said.

"I'm looking at his records, he doesn't have a license," Simpson said.

Following a long pause, Simpson ordered the defendant's bond revoked and to turn himself into the Washtenaw County Jail by 6 p.m. Wednesday. Failure to appear by the deadline would lead to a bench warrant with no bond, Simpson said.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a question on whether Harris had turned himself in. Meanwhile, the video has been shared thousands of times across multiple social platforms, including Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Man with suspended license joins virtual hearing while driving