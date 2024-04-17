Michigan man sentenced to 20 years for sexual exploitation of minor from western Pennsylvania

A Michigan man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor from western Pennsylvania.

Frank Davis, 31, engaged in online chats with a minor in August 2022, the Department of Justice said.

During the chats, Davis sent obscene videos showing himself engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He also induced the minor to send similar videos of themself to him, according to the Department of Justice.

Following his prison sentence, Davis will spend 15 years on supervised release.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman shoots, kills intruder during home invasion in Beaver Falls, district attorney says Man dead, another injured after head-on crash in Leetsdale High-speed police chase involving missing teen started in Pittsburgh, ends in Ohio VIDEO: Human skeletal remains found in Fayette County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts