Michigan man completes cross-country walk in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — You can’t blame Jack Huffman if he has sore feet.

“I am feeling great,” Huffman said as he continued walking. “Just finished 3,000 miles.”

Huffman, who’s from Royal Oak, Mi., is a two-year Army veteran, decided to walk the country to raise money for the Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Project back in his home state.

“They tend to be quite underserved,” Huffman said. “And it’s an honor to be able to do this for them.”

He arrived at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, the finish line for the longest walk of his life. Huffman said the walk started on March 14 in Dana Strands Beach, Ca.

Huffman not only pushed himself, but also nearly 150 pounds of gear. He would walk of an average 55 miles a day across 13 states. The trek seemed pretty uneventful, except for when he strolled through a portion of Arizona.

“Just a very steep, dangerous, no shoulder, lots of traffic at night, with the blizzard coming,” Huffman said.

Huffman arrived at the nation’s capitol on Day 76 of his journey—three days faster than his first cross-country walk back in 2019 from the California coast to the coast of Georgia.

Huffman’s wife, Tamara, waited to greet him, not just for his accomplishment, but for how Huffman raised more than $265,000 to help fallen and wounded veterans.

Huffman returns home to Michigan Wednesday, not by foot, but by air.

