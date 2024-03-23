Michigan man accused leading officers on multi-state chase pleads not guilty

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of two Michigan men who police say led them on a multi-state chase pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on March 18, according to court documents.

Trenton Johnson, 21, was arrested on Feb. 7 along with Robert Mercier, 21, on three counts of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, possession of destructive devices, felony fleeing, second-degree battery, four counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest as well as multiple felony charges from other agencies, according to a press release from Tontitown police.

Just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 7, Multiple Tontitown police officers assisted outside agencies with a pursuit as it neared Tontitown city limits.

Tontitown police chief relives high-speed chase, flipping crash

The chase ended after a Tontitown police officer performed a tactical vehicle intervention resulting in the officer’s vehicle rolling over multiple times and injuring the officer.

Speeds during the pursuit exceeded 120 mph, according to TTPD.

After the pursuit, officers located firearms and improvised flammable devices, commonly called “Molotov cocktails,” inside an allegedly stolen U-Haul van.

Johnson and Mercier were arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail.

Johnson’s trial date is set for November 4. Mercier is set to appear in court on April 15.

