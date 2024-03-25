Michigan lottery winner thought her account had been 'hacked'

Ben Hooper
·1 min read
UPI
Patricia Royer said she thought her Michigan Lottery account had been "hacked" when she logged in to find she had won a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

March 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she thought her Michigan Lottery account had been hacked when she logged on to find she had won a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

Escanaba resident Patricia Royer, 65, told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a ticket for the March 12 Lucky for Life drawing at MichiganLottery.com, selecting the numbers 03-13-24-36-44.

"My husband and I started playing Lucky for Life about a year ago, and we have loved playing it ever since," Royer said. "I won $200 a few months ago, so I have been using that to buy more tickets."

Royer said she was in for a surprise the day after the drawing.

"The morning after the drawing, I was having a cup of coffee and logged in to see if I won anything. When I saw I won $25,000 a year for life I said: 'This can't be real!' I thought someone hacked my account, so I logged out and logged back in. When the prize was still in my balance, I called my son, and he told me it had to be real. I still can't fathom winning! It is unbelievable," she said.

Royer chose to take her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000. She said some of the money will go toward starting a scholarship in honor of a deceased loved one, and the rest will go into savings.