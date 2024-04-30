Michigan Lottery ticket purchased in Adrian wins $25,000 a year for life

A Michigan Lottery player who purchased a ticket in Adrian won $25,000 a year for life Monday.

The Lucky For Life ticket matched the five white balls drawn Monday night — 12, 14, 16, 25 and 46. It was purchased at the Morning Fresh Bakery located at 3223 N. Adrian Highway, according to the Michigan Lottery.

More: Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes in March were sold

The winner has two options when collecting the prize:

Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winning ticket is valid for one year from the drawing date.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Ticket purchased in Adrian wins $25K a year for life