Which Michigan license plate is most popular with drivers?

LANSING — Michigan drivers, for better or worse, have gotten really accustomed to sitting in construction-induced traffic.

And, maybe, during some of those longer delays they looked around in moments of boredom and wondered if it's just them or, are there are a lot more of some license plates on the road than before? Well, turns out it wasn't just them.

Since 2022, the Secretary of State's Office has offered Michigan motorists two new vehicle plates to pick from, bringing back throwback plates from the 1960s. First it was the blue and yellow Water-Winter Wonderland plates. Then, in January, drivers could begin ordering the green and white Water Wonderland plate.

They've quickly become popular choices, now on the backs of more than a million vehicles across the state, which wasn't a surprise to Loretta Stanaway of Lansing who said she got a Water-Winter Wonderland plate as soon as she could.

"I think people are interested in seeing plates that have some aesthetic design and appeal to them instead of just numbers," she said.

Stanaway isn't just interested in plates, but Michigan and local history. She's the president of the Friends of Lansing's Historic Cemeteries group and said her interest in historical plates began with taking pictures of vanity plates seen on the road.

Just how popular are different plates

The Water-Winter Wonderland plates, comprising 15% of all plates sold, are the third most popular among drivers, trailing the Mackinac Bridge plate's 16.5% and the standard Pure Michigan plate — white with blue letters and numbers — that remains the most popular at 58.4%, according to state data.

Drivers could get a green and white Water Wonderland starting earlier this year and, as of June 13, the state issued 60,661 of them. A good start, but still far behind the pace that Water-Winter Wonderland plates have set, reaching nearly 1.2 million as of June 13, good for a 31% increase from 2023.

The Michigan Secretary of State's office will release a "Water Wonderland" license plate with green with white lettering 60 years after a similar plate was issued for for some types of vehicles.

The specialty plates like Water-Winter Wonderland and Mackinac Bridge cost an additional $5, meaning the new throwback plates have brought in more than $6 million.

Of the six plate varieties now offered, two have lost popularity since last year.

The roughly 550,000 Spectacular Peninsulas on the roads is 12.3% fewer than last June, and the university fundraiser plates — drivers can buy plates for 15 different colleges, including Michigan State-, University of Michigan-, Michigan Tech-themed plates — have dropped by 1.3% to about 130,000.

However, among the university plates, MSU remains the most popular with about 60,000, more than double the second place school: University of Michigan.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office reintroduced the Water-Winter Wonderland license plate in 2023.

Stanaway, who previously submitted a plate design of iconic Michigan images to the state for a contest, said there are several other historical plates she'd like to see brought back.

There was a Spectacular Peninsula plate that had outlines of trees and the Mackinac Bridge, a Great Lakes plate that featured a sunset over water and a red, white and blue plate first offered in 1976.

It would be fitting, she said, to bring that plate back in time for 2026, making 250 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Which Michigan license plate is most popular with drivers?