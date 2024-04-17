Michigan House of Representatives briefly evacuated during tornado warning

LANSING — Officials briefly evacuated Michigan lawmakers from the House of Representatives Wednesday afternoon after a tornado warning was issued for the Lansing area.

State representatives were ushered out of the chamber shortly before 2 p.m. and moved to a lower floor in the Capitol Building but were allowed back into the chamber by 2:30 p.m., officials said.

The House of Representatives, meeting in the Capitol in Lansing, was briefly evacuated Wednesday during a tornado warning.

"Good afternoon from the Michigan Legislature where we are seeking shelter amidst a tornado warning," state Rep. Bill Schuette, R-Midland, said on the social media platform X.

"Never a dull day in this business."

Never a dull day in this business. pic.twitter.com/Em94kJfrus — Bill G. Schuette (@schuette_bill) April 17, 2024

Some House staff were briefly moved to the parking garage under the House Office Building, which is across the street from the Capitol, as a precaution.

The Senate was not in session when the tornado warning was issued, but some senators at the Capitol also moved to its shelter area.

"Today is every Senator and staff member bond in the tornado shelter area day," state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, said on X.

The storm passed without threatening the Capitol.

