Michigan House District 35 candidates face off in Hillsdale Realtor's forum

HILLSDALE — The four candidates hoping to succeed Michigan District 35 Rep. Andrew Fink took the stage Thursday to convince the Hillsdale Board of Realtors their campaign would best represent the conservative views of Branch and Hillsdale counties for the next two years.

Amy Taylor, field director with the Michigan Realtors, moderated the Michigan House District 35 candidate forum Thursday at Hillsdale’s Dawn Theater.

Even Democrat Don Hicks of Coldwater presented conservative fiscal values along with the three facing each other in the Aug. 6 Republican primary, Tom Matthew, Adam Stockford, and Jennifer Wortz.

District 35 covers both counties and the city of Hudson in Lenawee County.

Adam Stockford

Adam Stockford, 43, is married with four children and has served as Hillsdale mayor for 10 years.

A Hillsdale Colege graduate, Stockford believes in listening to constituents and taking responsibility for the good and bad.

"I can promise you I will vote the values of this district in Lansing. And if you call me on the phone, I will return your phone call. I will be accessible." Stockford said.

Jennifer Wortz

Wortz, 44, and her husband have owned the Central Grace Farms near Quincy since 2016. They raise 600,000 chickens a year under contract with Miller Poultry.

The mother of four, now a grandmother, is the fifth generation of a Hillsdale Waldron Gary Leininger family and now serves as manager of the Branch County Conservation District.

The Michigan State University graduate in agriculture and education taught in Camden-Frontier schools until she left to home-school her children.

As head of Moms for Liberty, which opposed COVID-19 restrictions, Wortz promised, "I will work to defend the rights of the youngest to the oldest and to hold true to our constitutional rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Tom Matthew

Tom Matthew, 77, appointed to the Branch County Commission in 2020, serves Hillsdale, Branch, and St. Joseph County Health Agency, as well as commissioner for accreditation for state health agencies.

Matthew said he came to the United States in 1968 with $8 and a Bible.

The father and grandfather who moved to Coldwater Lake said, "I am a compassionate person." His experience comes from being a social worker, parent coordinator, and Headstart Program Director in Chicago.

Matthew said, "My ultimate goal is to serve you."

Don Hicks

Don Hicks, 60, who qualified as a Democrat but has yet to register as one, taught government and economics at Bronson High School for 34 years before retiring. "Public service is a high calling. To have the ability to impact people in a positive way is deeply gratifying," he said.

The father of five said he wanted people to have a choice in the November general election.

Hicks told the audience, "I don't like the tone of politics today, the vilification, the name calling, the political theater that goes on. I find it is really outrageous. That's not what this country was founded on. We were founded on compromise. We can disagree without being disagreeable."

Here are a few of the topics they discussed:

Should the state have taken away local control for solar and wind turbine generation?

Stockford: "I think that 99% of the decisions that affect you and affect me should be made at the local government level. If you feel like your rights are being stomped on, you have access to the officials who can do something about it."

He signed and circulated the petition to put the issues on the November ballot.

Wortz: "Local Control helps keep those checks and balances in place. It helps the township decide what's the best use of the land in our district for solar." Wortz supports a program banning using the most fertile ground for solar farms.

Matthews: "I have served since 2020 on the Michigan Association of Counties agriculture, tourism and environment committee. I do understand the subject. I support local intervention."

Hicks: "Government should be from the grassroots up and not the other way around."

"Teachers can't teach, students aren't learning. What are your views on how to help educate our children?”

Hicks: "I beg to differ, teachers are teaching. There are obstacles." He questioned why anyone would go into teaching after college if the top salary after 35 years was $62,000, even with a shortage of teachers.

"It's the amount of red tape that we had to go through. The red tape came from the state and the federal government. It was overwhelming and incredibly time consuming."

Matthew: "I think teachers should teach. When I was in school, they taught the three R's. Now they are teaching other subjects which I never heard of. I would make sure that religion should be taught, real religion, God in our schools."

Stockford: "People who really want to see our kids succeed, our parents and teachers, those two ought to be essentially running the school districts along with the elected school boards."

Wortz: After her youngest stressed out in first grade, she home-schooled her children, teaching them the basics while they were younger. The oldest is now a business owner with a family. "We have a daughter who was valedictorian of her class at Reading and is at Liberty University."

Her youngest attends Quincy High School, where Wortz served on the school board.

