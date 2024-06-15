Michigan GOP congressional candidate blames fake MLK endorsement video on campaign volunteer

Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A video featuring the identified voice of Martin Luther King Jr. saying he had “another dream” that Republican congressional candidate Anthony Hudson would win his election to Michigan’s 8th District in November was posted on Hudson’s TikTok account, drawing criticism on social media.

The TikTok featuring a voice identified by the speaker as “Martin Luther King” ends with the slain civil rights icon saying, “OK, now I am going back to where I came from. Goodbye,” followed by the voice of Hudson saying he approves the message.

The TikTok started with King saying, “I have another dream.” The voice continues by saying, “I came back from the dead to say something. As I was saying, I have another dream that Anthony Hudson will be Michigan’s 8th District’s next congressman. Yes, I have a dream again.”

GOP congressional candidate Anthony Hudson (MI-08) posts a TikTok featuring an AI-generated MLK Jr. voice: “I have another dream! Yes, it is me, Martin Luther King. I came back from the dead to say something … Anthony Hudson will be Michigan 8th District’s next congressman.” pic.twitter.com/8BarOfXfI2 — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) June 14, 2024

Left-wing media outlet Heartland Signal on Friday first called attention to the now-deleted TikTok from the account of the trucking company owner, which has over 200,000 followers. Hudson largely rails against Democrats, their immigration policies and Second Amendment rights, amongst other topics.

Soon after the TikTok was reposted to X, Hudson’s account quickly commented that he did not post the TikTok, saying King’s voice and his own voice had been AI-generated without his knowledge.

“A volunteer gave my social media credentials to one of his friends who then posted an AI video without my knowledge. It appears that they not only used AI for MLKjr’s voice but also with my voice to make it appear more authentic.

“The volunteer has been released and all my social media credentials have been updated. I would have NEVER approved such a STUPID and DISRESPECTFUL video!

“I sincerely apologize that all of you have seen this and I’m extremely furious about this situation. This could happen to any of us so please be cautious and aware of who has your person information.”

In response Michigan’s Democratic Party posted on X its disapproval for Hudson utilizing King’s voice to try and get votes.

“Sometimes MAGA extremists do something so bizarre and tasteless it leaves you speechless. This is one of those times,” the post reads.

The 8th District seat is open, as U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) is retiring at the end of his term. The other GOP candidates running for the GOP nomination are Mary Draves and Paul Junge, who lost to Kildee in 2022. On the Democratic side, state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-Bay City) and state Board of Education President Pamela Pugh are running. The primary is Aug. 6.

McDonald Rivet posted on X that the GOP primary for the seat has been dominated by former President Donald Trump’s MAGA viewpoint.

“This is absolutely disgusting, and the Republicans in our race should stand up and say so,” McDonald Rivet said.

Currently, Hudson offers support to Trump’s campaign on TikTok, posting on May 30 saying Trump’s recent 34 felony convictions are “a disgrace to the democracy in this country” and “Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United states of America.”

Hudson had previously been running his own campaign for president in the 2024 election, telling WWMT in Michigan, “Joe Biden, Donald Trump, I’m Anthony Hudson and you don’t scare me,” adding that each candidate is “just a man” and “what I have to offer that they can’t is I’m from the people.”

Michigan GOP congressional candidate blames fake MLK endorsement video on campaign volunteer