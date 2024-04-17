Michigan Gas Utilities' next 'ambassadog' needs your vote

MONROE — Voting is now underway to select Michigan Gas Utilities’ (MGU’s) next “ambassadog” for its safe digging campaign. The winner will help promote an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

MGU customers across southern and western Michigan submitted pictures of their dogs to be the next canine communicator-in-chief. The playful pups were picked, and it’s down to the fur-rocious final five.

Choose from:

Holly

Holly: Holly is a 1-year-old pup from Ottawa Lake whose favorite place to dig is the construction site of her family’s new barn. She also loves belly rubs and playing with her favorite yellow duck toy.

Lucy Harmon

Lucy Harmon: Lucy is a 3-year-old border collie-Australian cattle dog mix from Jonesville. When’s she not digging, Lucy wows her canine colleagues in a toss and fetch Frisbee league at her local dog lodge.

Raven Ruckus

Raven Ruckus: A 1-year-old dog from Petersburg whose nose is always in the dirt, Raven loves to dig in mud puddles. She also is a great companion for her human brother and sister, going on hikes in the woods or taking part in a 4-H dog program with them.

Snowman

Snowman: A 9-year-old border collie from Coloma described as “genuine” by his owners, Snowman likes to dig and often can be found on an outdoor patio as a dinner date when the weather’s nice.

Zeppelin

Zeppelin: Zeppelin is a 7-month-old Australian shepherd from Benton Harbor nicknamed “Zeppy Zoo” by his owners. Zeppelin loves to be active, whether it’s digging, playing fetch or chasing after toys in the backyard.

Cast your vote at michigangasutilities.com. You can vote as many times as you would like between now and 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 22.

MGU’s next “ambassadog” will be revealed before the end of April, National Safe Digging Month. The winner will be featured in MGU’s safe digging awareness campaign on social media all year long.

About 811— Digging can be dangerous if you don’t call 811 at least three days in advance. Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, it’s important to have the location of underground utilities marked to keep you and your family safe. Notifying MISS DIG 811 is easy, it’s free and it’s the law.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Michigan Gas Utilities' next 'ambassadog' needs your vote