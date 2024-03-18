Michigan gas prices surge to new 2024 high: $3.65 per gallon

Gas prices in Michigan hit a new 2024 high on Monday with motorists paying $3.65 a gallon for regular unleaded, 44 cents more than a month ago and 18 cents more than a year ago.

The increase is a result of higher demand and tightening supply, according to AAA, which tracks gas prices at thousands of stations nationwide. In addition to a steep rise in Michigan, the average price of gas nationwide has gone up for the third week in a row.

The national average was $3.44 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, which also tracks prices.

"Most Americans continued to see average gasoline prices march higher last week," Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "The reason is the season: Gasoline demand is rising as more Americans are getting out."

In addition, refineries are switching from winter to summer gasoline.

De Haan said he expected "the madness" to slow in the next few weeks “as we’ve seen positive data that refinery output is starting to increase, a sign that the peak of maintenance season could be behind us,” and the BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana, is back to normal since February.

Throughout Michigan, the AAA said the most expensive average gas prices were in Grand Rapids, $3.71; Jackson, $3.71 and Saginaw, $3.70. The least expensive prices were in Marquette, $3.49; metro Detroit, $3.57 and Flint, $3.60.

