Michigan gas prices hit $3.45 per gallon, up 45 cents in just a month

Michigan gas prices surged 20 cents in a week, up on average to $3.45 a gallon for regular unleaded, a new 2024 high. That’s 45 cents more than just a month ago, when it was just $3 a gallon, and 4 cents more than a year ago.

"Michigan motorists are seeing the highest gas prices since October 2023," Adrienne Woodland, a AAA spokeswoman, said. "If demand continues to grow alongside tighter supply, pump prices may continue to increase."

Michigan motorists are now paying about $51 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

The national average is $3.35 a gallon.

Gas demand nationally increased from 8.2 to 8.47 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks declined by 2.8 million barrels to 244.2 million barrels.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate oil, an oil market benchmark, decreased by 33 cents to settle at $78.54 a barrel. Oil prices fell after the EIA’s weekly report showed that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased.

Compared to last week, metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.44 per gallon, 19 cents more than last week’s average and 3 cents more than this same time last year.

Across Michigan, the most expensive average gas price averages: Jackson, $3.48; Benton Harbor, $3.47; Ann Arbor, also $3.47. The least expensive: Marquette, $3.29; Traverse City, $3.44; metro Detroit, $3.44.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Gas prices in Michigan up 20 cents in a week; could go higher