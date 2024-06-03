Michigan gas prices fall in June and may go lower

Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
Michigan gas prices edged down this week, falling 9 cents to $3.55 a gallon on average, and may continue to drop, depending on a variety of factors, according to AAA, which tracks prices at thousands of gas stations nationwide.

"Pump prices across Michigan are down as we enter the month of June," Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for the auto club, said Monday. "Lower gasoline demand, increasing supply, and falling oil costs could push gas prices down further."

The price was 9 cents less than a month ago, a penny less than a year ago, and for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, motorists are paying about $53. That’s down $5 from last year’s high price last August, which can add up.

Customers pull into Shepherd's Corner in Fraser, Michigan, to fill up with gasoline.
One reason for the decline: the law of supply and demand. Gas demand fell while domestic stocks rose.

The national average is $3.54 a gallon.

In metro Detroit, the average price fell but is slightly higher than the state average at $3.56 a gallon.

Elsewhere around the state, the most expensive average prices were: Jackson, $3.65 a gallon; Ann Arbor, $3.60 a gallon and Marquette, $3.57 a gallon; while the least expensive were in: Benton Harbor, $3.49; Flint, $3.50; and Traverse City, $3.52.

