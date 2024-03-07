Michigan friends win $100,000, $50,000 in same Powerball drawing

Naomi Cawley of Saginaw, Mich., won a $100,000 prize from the same Powerball drawing where her friend won $50,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman scored a $100,000 lottery prize -- and her friend won $50,000 from the same Powerball drawing.

Naomi Cawley, 59, of Saginaw, told Michigan Lottery officials she and a friend have been playing the lottery together for some time.

"A friend and I have always said if we won the lottery, we would share the money," Cawley said. "Rather than buying one ticket for the both of us, we started buying our own separate tickets with the same numbers."

Cawley bought a ticket for the Feb. 21 Powerball drawing at MichiganLottery.com, and her friend bought a ticket with the same numbers.

"I went into complete shock when I got a call from my friend late one night telling me we'd won on our Powerball numbers. She told me I'd won $100,000 and she'd won $50,000 because she forgot to add the Power Play to her ticket. It is so exciting and fun to experience together," she said.

Cawley said she plans to use her winnings to take a vacation with her family and save the remainder.