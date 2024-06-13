Michigan forecast: Expect severe thunderstorms, hail, possible tornadoes

Don’t be fooled by early morning sunshine and temperatures in the high 80s, because a cold front is expected to sweep through the area, which will likely lead to showers and perhaps even more violent weather.

As a result, the National Weather Service in White Lake is urging Michigan residents on both sides of the state, and especially in the southern part, to be prepared to act if the weather turns severe this afternoon and evening, starting at about 3 p.m.

While the forecast for Thursday calls for a "slight risk" of thunderstorms, strong winds, and perhaps even one-inch hail and some tornadoes, in Michigan, "slight risk" often means it’s likely, meteorologist Dave Kook said. Even though there are higher risk designations, they hardly ever get used here.

That means, Kook said early Thursday, "slight is near the top of the scale."

The message, he added, is: "Be prepared for strong storms later and if you see a warning for your area or you see a storm on radar or on the news or something — coming toward your location — take action," which might mean to seek shelter in a safe place.

One of the biggest challenges weather presents is how suddenly the skies can go dark. Winds, which could gust up to 60 miles an hour, can bring down powerlines, trees, and cause terrible destruction. A tornado, a swirling column of air, can destroy a house.

Hail can damage cars and roofs. Heavy rain can cause flash floods.

In southern Florida, a tropical disturbance brought a flooding emergency, with residents there preparing to endure even more rainfall Thursday and Friday. Downpours Wednesday, flooded roads, and forced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in five counties.

One of the reasons why the National Weather Service exists is to protect lives.

Last week, a 95-mph tornado blew through Livonia, killing a 2-year-old and putting his mother in the hospital. It touched down so quickly and without clear radar indication that the National Weather Service did not issue a warning for it.

Nationwide, the weather service said, more than 280 people died from thunderstorm-related hazards.

Next week, it’s expected to be drier — but perhaps get even hotter — with temperatures soaring well into the 90s, and the heat indices, what the temperature feels like with humidity, could be in the mid- to upper-90s.

