Michigan fireworks laws 2024: What to know before Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is often a time of celebration — barbecues, time at one of Michigan's many lakes, and, of course, fireworks. But Michiganders know that fireworks aren't only a Fourth of July thing. As you get ready to celebrate this summer, here is a reminder of Michigan's laws on fireworks:

Check if your local government allows fireworks

Local units of government in Michigan can set restrictions on setting off fireworks. If you're unsure if you live in an area where fireworks are allowed, check with your local government on restrictions.

However, there are certain dates that Michigan law allows for fireworks, regardless of local rules:

Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

Fireworks have to be set off on personal property

Michigan law states that consumer-grade fireworks can only be set off on personal property. Consumer-grade fireworks are the pyrotechnics you buy from a store to take home — think sparklers, smoke bombs, Roman candles and aerials, which launch up into the air to explode. It's illegal to sell fireworks to a minor in Michigan.

They can't be set off on public property — including at schools, churches, or on sidewalks — and can't be set off on another person's property without permission. Violating this is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Aerial fireworks, including Roman candles, cannot be used at Michigan state parks, trails and harbors. However, smaller fireworks like sparklers and fountains are permitted, per the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Other tips for safe firework usage

The DNR shares a handful of helpful tips for ensuring safe fun with fireworks:

Do:

Supervise kids with fireworks and sparklers. Keep fireworks away from your face.

Use fireworks only on a flat paved or gravel surface. Spray down the area with water before you start and when you're done.

Toss used fireworks and sparklers into a bucket of water.

Keep a water source ready to spray embers from fireworks.

Don't:

Try to reignite “dud” fireworks that don’t go off. Wait 15 minutes, then place them in a bucket of water.

Launch fireworks into forests or fields where dry grass or leaves could ignite.

