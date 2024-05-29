Michigan detective charged with murder after colliding with suspect in unmarked squad car

A Michigan State Police trooper has been charged with murder and faces a possible life sentence for allegedly running down a suspect in an unmarked squad car during a police chase and inflicting fatal injuries.

Michigan's attorney general, Dana Nessel, announced Tuesday that she was bringing charges against Det. Sgt. Brian Keely, 50, in connection with the death of Samuel Sterling, 25, who was Black.

Keely is charged with one count of second-degree murder, which carries a potential life prison sentence, and one count of involuntary manslaughter, a felony carrying a 15-year sentence. Sterling's family welcomed the news — his mother, Andrica Cage, told NBC affiliate WOOD-TV of Grand Rapids she cried with happiness.

Keely and the state police Sixth District Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest Sterling, a probation absconder who was wanted on several felony warrants, on April 17, the attorney general said. He was spotted at a gas station in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids, and after being approached by police fled on foot, according to the attorney general's statement.

"A number of MSP troopers and other local law enforcement agents proceeded to chase Sterling, both in their vehicles and by foot, when the unmarked vehicle D/Sgt Keely was driving turned and struck Sterling in a nearby fast-food restaurant parking lot," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Samuel Sterling moments before he was hit by a car driven by Michigan State Police trooper Det. Sgt. Brian Keely. (WOOD )

Sterling was taken to the University of Michigan Metro Health Hospital but died from his injuries later that day.“Det. Sgt. Keely’s actions that day were legally, grossly negligent and created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm, which could have otherwise been prevented,” Nessel said in a video announcing the charges.

Body-worn camera footage released by state police shows Keely on the ground and badly injured, crying out in pain.

Ven Johnson, the Sterling family attorney, told WOOD-TV that the officer "clearly used a police car as a deadly weapon, knowing full well that Samuel was right there and that by steering into him, by going up and over a curb to try to cut him off, he knew that he could hit him."

"Some would say that he intentionally hit him, which is what it looked like to me on the video," Johnson added.

Michigan State Police Detective Sergeant Brian Keely (WOOD)

Marc Curtis, attorney for Keely, told WOOD-TV that Keely was a religious man who was "broken-hearted" for Sterling's family and said the charges were the result of political pressure."It is unfortunate that in this time of political correctness, Michigan's attorney general has chosen to ignore the facts of this incident and rely on political pressure," he said in a written statement.

"It is also unfortunate that our governor, without having seen or heard all the evidence in the case, chose to interject her opinion and side against law enforcement in this matter," he continued.

Curtis added that while tragic, the "accident could have also been avoided if Mr. Sterling would have simply complied with the commands of the detectives." Curtis previously said that his client had "no intention" of harming Sterling.

Michigan State Police voluntarily referred the case to the attorney general on May 10. Keely has been suspended since the day of the incident.

"Public integrity is a top priority for my Department and we remain committed to providing a thorough and just review and resolution in each case brought before us," Nessel said.

Keely's arraignment date has not yet been set.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com