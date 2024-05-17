Michigan Democrats want review of signatures submitted by GOP Senate candidates

The Michigan Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Friday asked state election officials to investigate whether three Republican U.S Senate candidates and another who has left the race submitted forged or otherwise fraudulent signatures on nominating petitions they submitted.

The Free Press obtained a copy of the letter submitted by lawyers for the groups and a Michigan voter, Emily Judd, to the Board of State Canvassers, saying an "initial review" into petitions submitted by former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, former U.S. Reps. Justin Amash and businessman Sandy Pensler, as well as those submitted by former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, who has since left the race, showed "patterns that indicate the presence of potential forgery andother fraudulent signature gathering tactics."

If an investigation is conducted and any of the candidates were found to have less than 15,000 valid signatures, they could be taken off the Aug. 6 primary ballot for the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan.

Rogers is considered the GOP frontrunner, having gotten the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. If all of the candidates whose signatures Democrats question were to be left off the ballot, it would leave west Michigan physician Sherry O'Donnell, the least known Republican candidate, to still be running for the open seat. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Holly is considered the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

The group said it was including Meijer in its request so that the board could examine "the full extent" of the potential fraud, since he used some of the same petition gatherers as the others. Meijer left the Senate race shortly after submitting his signatures for the ballot last month.

The groups said as many as 433 pages of signatures from random samples of the four candidates' nominating petition sheets involve more than 20 petition gatherers, or circulators, who are part of other petition challenges filed against two judicial candidates in the last month and appear to involve "fraud or forgery tactics."

"Given the indications of potential fraud revealed by our initial review, we request that the Board immediately conduct a thorough investigation of the nominating petitions submitted by Mr. Rogers, Mr. Pensler, Mr. Amash, and Mr. Meijer for suspected fraud," said the letter, which was signed by lawyer Christopher Trebilcock of Detroit and members of the Elias Law Group in Washington.

The indications the group cited include:

∎ Entire petition sheets with signatures that appear to be in the same handwriting.

∎ Sheets which purport to be signed by the same circulator but with different handwriting being used for her signature and mistakes in her address and zip code.

∎ Duplicate voter signatures found in nominating petition sheets that purport to be from the same voter but appear to be in different handwriting.

∎ The same voter signing for different candidates but with different handwriting.

∎ Petition sheets submitted for different Senate candidates that "look nearly identical" in terms of the voters who signed them.

The lawyers said many of the patterns mirrored those uncovered in 2022 when five Republican gubernatorial candidates were disqualified from the primary ballot after submitting fraudulent signatures. The question of the propriety of petition signatures has continued to roil Michigan politics this year, as well, with a Wayne County election officials issuing a report on Thursday saying former state Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, didn't file enough valid signatures in his challenge of U.S. Rep. Shri Thaendar and should be barred from the August primary ballot.

The Democratic request to the Board of State Canvassers isn't a formal challenge because the deadline has passed. But the letter said it's the board's "statutory duty to canvass all petitions submitted," considering the patterns the groups say they found. "If, after that investigation, the Board determines that any of the candidates have not submitted the required number of valid petition signatures, those candidates should not be certified for the ballot," said the lawyers.

Contact Todd Spangler: tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter@tsspangler. Staff writer M.L. Elrick contributed to this story.

