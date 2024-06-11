Michigan Court of Appeals rejects Kumar’s attempt to get back on the congressional ballot

Dr. Anil Kumar | Courtesy photo

Anil Kumar, a Democrat and member of the Wayne State Board of Governors, had his appeal rejected over the Michigan Board of State Canvassers disqualifying him from appealing as a congressional candidate on the August primary ballot.

In a decision released Tuesday morning, the Michigan Court of Appeals nixed Kumar’s motion to overturn the May 31 decision by state canvassers that he did not submit enough valid signatures to make the ballot for the Democratic nomination to the 10th Congressional District.

“At root, plaintiff’s request for mandamus is founded on his factual contention that the Board discounted elector signatures that should instead have been deemed valid,” stated the order. “But in its answer, defendant Board explicitly disputes plaintiff’s factual allegations in that regard and offers contrary evidence. Given the existence of such material factual disputes, we conclude that it would be inappropriate to grant plaintiff any of his requested relief here.”

At issue were at least 47 of Kumar’s petition sheets that Bureau of Elections staff determined had “clear indications of fraud.” Kumar unsuccessfully argued that canvassers incorrectly disqualified at least 94 valid signatures, and that his campaign had the sufficient number of signatures needed to make the ballot. The board similarly invalidated petitions filed by Rhonda Powell, who was also seeking the Democratic nomination in the 10th Congressional District.

The district seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. John James (R-Shelby Twp.), who is running unopposed in the Republican primary. The remaining Democrats looking to unseat James are Emily Busch, former Judge Carl Marlinga, Tiffany Tilley and Diane Young.

The appeals panel similarly rejected an appeal last week by U.S. Senate candidate Nasser Beydoun that his petitions were invalidated because he failed to list a residential address as required by state law, and instead used a post office box.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Michigan Court of Appeals rejects Kumar’s attempt to get back on the congressional ballot appeared first on Michigan Advance.