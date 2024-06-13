Michigan Chronicle co-owner, entrepreneur, philanthropist William Pickard dies at 83

Entrepreneur and philanthropist and Real Times Media and Michigan Chronicle co-owner Dr. William F. Pickard died Wednesday in his West Palm Beach, Fla., home. He was 83.

Pickard began his career in Detroit as one of the first Black franchise owners of a McDonald's in 1971.

In 1989, Pickard founded the Global Automotive Alliance (GAA) Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, which has generated more than $5 billion in sales from its founding to the present day according to GAA. He was also a co-managing partner of MGM Grand Detroit Casino and the co-owner of five Black-owned newspapers, including The Michigan Chronicle.

Dr. William F. Pickard.

Over his lifetime, Pickard donated millions of dollars to local and national organizations, most of which to invest in the Black community, including Western Michigan University, his alma mater, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Motown Historical Museum, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Wayne County Community College District, the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and more.

In 2019, Pickard was awarded the “The Michigan Lifetime Humanitarian Award."

"It is with immense sorrow that we share the news that our beloved William 'Bill' F. Pickard, PhD — entrepreneur, philanthropist, education advocate, business titan, mentor, and visionary — passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at his West Palm Beach, Fla. home, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was 83," his family released in a statement. "On behalf of our family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the love and support during this difficult time. Your kindness has provided immense comfort. Funeral arrangements will be announced soon."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit entrepreneur, philanthropist William Pickard dies at 83