Michigan Central Station reopening: Everything you need to know

Michigan Central Station reopens Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Starting that day, for the first time in person, the public will get a chance to see inside the six-year renovation of the historic building, which sat abandoned for decades after the Corktown train depot's closing in 1988. Ford purchased the station in 2018 from the Moroun family.

The Free Press got a peek inside the Michigan Central Station in recent weeks. Here's everything we saw, plus what to know on the reopening concert, tours and more.

Michigan Central Station photos

Here's what Michigan Central Station looks like inside.

The before-and-after photos give you a clear picture of what the train station looked like during its early days and abandoned years, and how it compares to after the $950-million renovation. Here's a look.

When is the Michigan Central Station concert?

A free concert will celebrate the train depot's rebirth, featuring a lineup of well-known Detroit artists. It will be held at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Roosevelt Park in front of Michigan Central Station.

The 90-minute show is part of an 11-day series of first-look events dubbed “Michigan Central OPEN." The space will accommodate 15,000 concertgoers.

Who are the Michigan Central Station concert performers?

Performers haven’t been announced. But names circulating in music industry circles in recent weeks have included Eminem, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Jack White and Big Sean, though music sources tell the Free Press the lineup remains in flux as producers continue locking down commitments. Acts would perform sets of 15 to 20 minutes each.

If such a lineup materializes, it would mark the biggest concentration of Detroit music royalty on one hometown stage in decades.

Michigan Central Station in Detroit on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

When are the Michigan Central Station tours?

Free public tours of the Michigan Central Station begin Friday, June 7, and continue through Sunday, June 16. Registration for these tours is sold out. These "OPEN Houses" from June 7-16 will allow visitors to experience the grandeur of the restored station through an "immersive" tour. Visitors can expect to explore various activations, storytelling and art throughout the ground floor of the train station.

In addition, OPEN Outdoors will take place outside of the train station on the front lawn of the renovated Book Depository building, now known as Newlab.

After June 16, the first floor will be open for tours on Fridays and Saturdays through the summer. Expanded hours will later be announced for the fall, when the first phase of commercial activations opens to the public, according to a news release.

How do I get to Michigan Central Station?

Major events can drive plenty of traffic in the Corktown area. Several roads will close throughout the reopening event, but visitors can choose from nearby street parking, free parking in the 1501 Wabash St. garage on a first-come, first-served basis, riding the bus through the Detroit Department of Transportation, e-scooters or ridesharing.

What's next for Michigan Central Station after reopening?

After reopening festivities, Michigan Central will begin a "phased reactivation" of the train station for several months as restaurant, retail and other commercial and community-focused partners fill the space.

