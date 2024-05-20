Michigan Central Station releases details for public tours: Registration, times, more

Michigan Central Station is weeks away from welcoming the public with open houses of the iconic building shining starting June 7.

The long-abandoned train station, which was nearly demolished in 2009, became a national symbol of Detroit's disrepair before undergoing window restorations and rescuing from Ford Motor Co. After spending years restoring the massive structure and facing delays, Ford is ready to let the public see the results.

“After a six-year restoration by Ford and so many others, Michigan Central Station will reopen, reimagined as a place of innovation and culture open to all,” Mary Culler, chair of Michigan Central, said in a news release. “This is a historic moment not just for Michigan Central but for those near and far who love Detroit, and that’s why we’re creating an opening worthy of this achievement that invites everyone to join us for the station’s next chapter, no matter where they are located in the world.”

Not all details were released Monday, but here is what to know about the tours:

Tours, time and dates

Michigan Central will host a three types of events for its opening. The first, dubbed "OPEN Live," will be the main concert event on June 6 at 8:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will be online at https://michigancentral.com/open starting at noon Tuesday.

OPEN Houses from June 7-16, allowing visitors can experience the grandeur of the restored station through an "immersive" tour. Visitors can expect to explore various activations, storytelling and art throughout the ground floor of the train station. Registration will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at https://michigancentral.com/open, also expected to be available at noon Tuesday.

In addition, OPEN Outdoors will take place outside of the train station on the front lawn of the renovated Book Depository building, now known as Newlab. Visitors can expect to learn more about Michigan Central's growing ecosystem, enjoy music and local entertainment, purchase food and beverages, along with Michigan Central merchandise. Registration is not required for this event.

The outdoor event will run from noon to 10 p.m. June 7; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 8; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 9; noon to 8 p.m. June 10-13; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; June 14-15; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16, city records show.

After the main event, Michigan Central will begin a "phased reactivation" of the train station for several months as restaurant, retail and other commercial and community-focused partners fill the space. The first floor will be open for tours on Fridays and Saturdays through the summer. Expanded hours will later be announced for the fall, when the first phase of commercial activations opens to the public, according to a news release.

Registration details

Registration for Michigan Central events will open at noon on Tuesday at https://michigancentral.com/open.

Getting there

Major events can drive plenty of traffic in the area. Several roads will close throughout the event but visitors can choose from nearby street parking, riding the bus through the Detroit Department of Transportation, e-scooters or ridesharing.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Central Station tour details: Times, dates, registration