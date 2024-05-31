Michigan Board of State Canvassers approves GOP US Senate candidates for ballot

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Friday voted 4-0 to accept a staff report finding that three Republican candidates for an open U.S. Senate seat, including the presumed front-runner, have enough valid signatures on nominating petitions to make the Aug. 6 primary ballot.

Democratic groups had argued, in a letter sent two weeks ago to the board and after the challenge deadline had passed, that they found a pattern of irregularity in the petition sheets that suggested potential fraud.

Those groups − the state Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in Washington − had called for a review of signature sheets submitted by former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers of Brighton, who is seen as the presumptive front-runner for the GOP nomination, as well as former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Cascade Township and Grosse Pointe entrepreneur Sandy Pensler. The groups had also questioned sheets submitted by former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township, even though he has dropped out of the race.

Last week, the staff for the state's Department of Elections issued a report saying that its random sampling of petition signatures filed by those campaigns clearly indicated each had enough valid signatures to make the ballot and that a "separate review of (petition) sheets showing clear indications of fraud was irrelevant." That report recommended the board − made up of two Democrats and two Republicans − allow the candidates to move forward based on that sampling.

A lawyer for the Democratic groups, Chris Trebilcock, argued that the board should set aside the staff report and require a more thorough review, suggesting that the random sample could have missed forged signatures and other issues. "This board has a duty and should investigate those things," he said.

A lawyer for Rogers' campaign, Eric Doster, dismissed that argument, saying there was no indication the campaign didn't submit enough valid signatures, calling it a "public relations stunt" orchestrated by Democratic allies of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Holly, who is the presumed front-runner for that party's U.S. Senate nomination.

The board's Democratic chairwoman, Mary Ellen Gurewitz, said the board needed to be mindful of maintaining a firm deadline for challenges to be filed so staff could review them in a timely manner and consistent with its previous decision to use random sampling which statistically predicts the number of false and valid signatures submitted in the nominating petitions submitted by statewide candidates.

"We decided after much investigation and contemplation and discussion to canvass those petitions using random sampling," she said. "We are confident there are a sufficient number of valid signatures."

One candidate in the U.S. Senate race was disqualified from the ballot on a technicality: Dearborn businessman Nasser Beydoun, who has been running for the Democratic nomination. The staff found that his petition signature sheets all included a post office box as the campaign address when a street address is required by law.

The board voted 4-0 to uphold the report, even after Beydoun argued that the statute and signature forms were ambiguous and said he had wanted to use a post-office box to protect his family. Several members of the board said they were sympathetic to his argument but that they are bound by the exact language of the statute.

Beydoun said he plans to challenge the finding in court.

Slotkin faces Detroit actor Hill Harper in the Aug. 6 Democratic primary for the open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow. One other Republican, west Michigan Dr. Sherry O'Donnell is running against Rogers, Amash and Pensler in the GOP primary the same day.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan board approves GOP US Senate candidates for ballot