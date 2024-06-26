Michigan bill banning bump stocks introduced after US Supreme Court ruling

Michigan Capitol | Getty Images

Less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal rule that essentially banned bump stocks for semi automatic rifles, a Michigan lawmaker has introduced a bill to specifically ban the devices in Michigan.

State Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia) on Tuesday introduced Senate Bill 942, which aims to prohibit the manufacture, sale, and possession of bump stocks, which convert semi-automatic firearms into machine guns by significantly increasing their rate of fire. It would also ban “a muffler or silencer.”

“Here in Michigan, it’s a life-or-death matter that we join the 16 other states with policies that ban deadly bump stocks and keep these dangerous devices out of the hands of Michigan residents,” said Polehanki in a statement. “Bump stocks that can turn firearms into illegal, destructive weapons of war should never have a place in our communities.”

The Supreme Court case, Garland v. Cargill, was decided on a 6-3 vote that struck down a rule enacted by the Trump administration following a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman used rifles outfitted with bump stocks to fire into a crowd at a music festival, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500.

With the Supreme Court’s ruling, bump stocks became legal in states like Michigan that did not have protections already on the books.

“Within minutes after the Cargill decision came through, I knew that we needed to act at the state level to protect our communities from further senseless gun violence,” said Polehanki.

Her social media post on Tuesday announcing the bill set off a stream of invective from gun rights supporters, but also from former GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon, who responded by noting a state senator cannot overrule the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Maybe Dayna should take a class to help her understand her job and separation of powers,” said Dixon.

Polehanki pointed out that wasn’t what was at issue regarding bump stocks.

“If @TudorDixon had read the Supreme Court decision, she would know that it isn’t a 2nd amendment issue, but a matter of statutory interpretation of a federal rule. Maybe she should take a class on how to read,” said Polehanki.

According to research from advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, bump stocks allow rifles to fire up to 800 rounds per minute, as well as easy to manufacture or even 3D print.

Senate Bill 942, which is not yet online, was referred to the Senate Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety Committee.

The post Michigan bill banning bump stocks introduced after US Supreme Court ruling appeared first on Michigan Advance.