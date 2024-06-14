Michelle Troconis’ family steadfast in belief she’s innocent, says she was ‘victim of Fotis Dulos’

Two weeks after Michelle Troconis was sentenced to 14 1/2 years in prison, her family says her criminal trial exposed a side of Fotis Dulos — her former boyfriend — that they never knew.

Troconis was sentenced on May 31 to 20 years in prison, suspended after 14 1/2 years, followed by five years probation after being convicted of conspiring with Dulos to kill his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos and cover up the crimes.

Troconis’ sentence was handed down nearly three months after a jury found her guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, two counts of tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution. Judge Kevin. A Randolph vacated one of the conspiracy to tamper charges before handing down the sentence, due to double jeopardy concerns.

On Thursday, Troconis’ family released a statement about the sentence, which they believe is unjust. Her parents, sisters and attorneys have repeatedly raised concerns that Troconis is on trial for Dulos’ crimes.

In the new statement, the family said Troconis only lived with Dulos for a total of 14 months and said they do not think she saw his true colors in that time.

Dulos was charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of his estranged wife but died after attempting suicide in 2020.

“Until the trial, Michelle did not fully understand the controlling and manipulative nature of Fotis, partly because they did not live together full time,” the statement said. “Over the two years they were involved, Michelle lived with Fotis for approximately 14 months, often traveling with her daughter out of state for extended periods due to her daughter’s athletic commitments.”

Troconis’ teenage daughter is a competitive alpine skier and Olympic hopeful.

The statement went on to describe Troconis as a victim, a sentiment that was repeated at sentencing in hours of statements by her family and people she knew from a church she joined a few years ago. On the other side of the courtroom, Farber Dulos’ loved ones stayed firm in their belief that Troconis participated in a conspiracy to kill the mother of five in an effort to replace her.

“Michelle was a victim of Fotis Dulos, a manipulative, controlling, and deceitful individual who fabricated a false reality for his gain,” the statement said.

Troconis, a dual American and Venezuelan citizen, was living in Miami when she met Dulos and often stayed at a home in Colorado for her daughters’ athletics, her family said. She moved to Farmington after meeting Dulos and lived in the home at 4 Jefferson Crossing that he once shared with his wife.

“Fotis presented himself as a successful businessman undergoing an amicable divorce. He deceived Michelle into leaving her beautiful life and moving to Connecticut by falsely claiming that Jennifer Dulos supported his new relationship with Michelle,” the statement said. “Fotis targeted Michelle, a successful, independent, kind and caring single mother.”

The Troconis family has said that Troconis was under the impression that Dulos and Farber Dulos were in the midst of a friendly divorce, while records show a heated and contentious custody battle.

Troconis was the first person to go trial in connection to Farber Dulos’ death. Fotis’ former lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, is still awaiting trial.

Troconis’ trial began in January. It lasted seven weeks, with state prosecutors calling dozens of witnesses and introducing more than 150 exhibits of evidence as it built its case against Troconis.

Troconis’ family attended every day of the trial, and her family and defense team adamantly maintained her innocence throughout.

“Michelle Troconis is an innocent woman who has been unjustly sentenced to prison for crimes she did not commit,” the family’s latest statement said. “This situation represents a significant injustice. Tragically, Michelle is bearing the consequences of actions perpetrated by Fotis Dulos, who ultimately took his own life to avoid prosecution for his alleged crimes.”

At her sentencing, Farber Dulos’ friends, five children, mother and nanny spoke about their loss, imploring the judge to impose the maximum sentence. Many of them accused Troconis of wanted to “replace” Farber Dulos.

“She wanted to erase and replace Jennifer Farber Dulos and she very nearly succeeded,” said Farber Dulos’ close friend Carrie Luft, also a spokesperson for the Farber family.

“Michelle never wanted to replace Jennifer or live her life,” Troconis’ family said in the statement. “She never claimed to want the responsibility of being the mother to six children. She was happy with her life as a single mother to her daughter. By March 2019, she was planning to move out of Connecticut at the end of the school year to leave Fotis peacefully and continue her life independently.”

Much of Troconis’ trial focused on a series of hours-long interviews Troconis did with detectives after Farber Dulos disappeared.

At trial, Troconis’ attorney Jon Schoenhorn pointed toward interrogation tactics, memory issues and language barriers as reasons for confusion or misstatements during those interviews, while prosecutors called them bold-faced lies to protect her boyfriend.

Schoenhorn has also stated that he would never have let his client sit for those hours of interviews, and has called into question the advice given by her former attorney, Andrew Bowman, to participate in those talks.

Bowman has not responded to requests for comment.

“Michelle believed in the police when they spoke to her,” her family said this week. “She believed her former counsel when she had the constitutional right to remain silent. She believed in Fotis.”

Troconis has been in custody since her conviction in lieu of a $6 million bond. She is being held at the York Correctional Facility in Niantic. Her attorneys have announced that they will appeal her conviction.

Last week, Schoenhorn filed a motion for petition to review a denial of appeal bond, asking the court to consider a release or lower bond while her appeal is being prepared.