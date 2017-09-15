Michelle Rounds, Ex-Wife Of Rosie O'Donnell, Dead At 46

Michelle Rounds, the ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell, died on Monday at her home, TMZ reports. She was 46.

O’Donnell’s reps shared a statement with HuffPost, which read, “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child.”

Although a cause of death has yet to be determined, TMZ also reported that Rounds’ mother posted about her daughter’s death on Facebook, writing, “If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out.”

O’Donnell and Rounds were married in 2012, but later split. They reportedly finalized their divorce in 2016. The pair allegedly agreed to share custody of their adopted daughter, Dakota, now 4.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HELLO to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.