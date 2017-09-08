Michelle Pfeiffer Opens Up About Why She 'Disappeared' from Hollywood

From Woman's Day

Welcome back, Michelle Pfeiffer!

Recently gracing the red carpet in a sequined Michael Kors Collection gown at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of mother!, director Darren Aronofsky's creepy new thriller, the 59-year-old actress made her official return to the spotlight.

If it feels like it's been awhile since you've seen her on the big screen, you're right-after 2002's White Oleander, the actress decided to take a break from Hollywood to focus on family with her husband, producer David E. Kelley.

Earlier this year, Pfeiffer revealed to Interview that she was gearing up to make her grand return to Hollywood, and explained why she "disappeared" for over a decade.

"I'm an empty nester now," Pfeiffer told Interview. "I've never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I'm a more balanced person honestly when I'm working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids' schedule. And I got so picky that I was unhirable. And then ... I don't know, time just went on ... I disappeared, yeah."

Starting with her breakout role as Elvira Hancock in 1983's Scarface, Pfeiffer went on to earn Oscar noms for her work in 1988's Dangerous Liaisons, 1989's The Fabulous Baker Boys, and 1992's Love Field. But after adopting daughter Claudia Rose, now 24, and marrying Kelley in 1993, then giving birth to son John Henry, now 23, in 1994, she eventually decided to switch gears to focus on her kids.

But now, with her kids fully grown, Pfeiffer has decided to prioritize her career. Along with mother!, she starred in HBO's The Wizard of Lies earlier this year, and she will appear with Johnny Depp and Kenneth Branagh this November in the remake of Murder on the Orient Express.

We couldn't be happier to see her on our screens again.

