Michelle Obama: 'Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice'

Former first lady Michelle Obama charged Wednesday that women who voted for President Trump did so against their own self-interest, the Boston Globe reported.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama said during an onstage interview at Inbound, a marketing conference in Boston.

Nevertheless, she added she and former President Barack Obama hope to see Trump succeed as president.

A conference spokesperson confirmed the remark.

Clinton, the first woman to be nominated for president by a major party, made the historic nature of her candidacy a centerpiece of her campaign and framed herself as an advocate for women, in contrast to Trump.

While a majority of women overall voted for Clinton in the election, a majority of white women voted for Trump, according to exit polls.

Obama served as a surrogate for Clinton on the campaign trail and was a highly effective critic of Trump. In one powerful speech after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump spoke about groping and kissing women without their consent, Obama confessed the tape had “shaken me to my core in a way that I couldn’t have predicted.”

Wednesday, Obama also criticized the Republican Party’s efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, her husband’s signature policy achievement. The latest Senate bill was pulled Tuesday after it failed to garner sufficient support.

“The Affordable Care Act is not Barack’s legacy,” Obama said. “It is our country’s legacy.”

