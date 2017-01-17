Michelle Obama: uber-mom, style icon, political force

Once a reluctant 'mom-in-chief,' Michelle Obama, the tall, toned Princeton and Harvard graduate -- America's first black first lady -- has evolved, becoming a singular voice for women and a political dynamo (AFP Photo/Mark RALSTON)

Washington (AFP) - In 2008, Michelle Obama was tentative on the campaign trail, wary of saying anything to jeopardize her husband's historic bid to be America's first black president.

Eight years later, the self-assured first lady -- back on the campaign trail -- electrified Democratic Party faithful with a passionate takedown of Donald Trump and what she called his "frightening" attitude towards women.

"It has shaken me to my core in a way that I couldn't have predicted," Obama told a rally for Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire.

"This is not normal. This is not politics as usual. This is disgraceful. It is intolerable."

The speech cemented the transformation of Obama, who turns 53 on Tuesday.

Once a reluctant 'mom-in-chief,' the tall, toned Princeton and Harvard graduate -- America's first black first lady -- has evolved, becoming a singular voice for women and a political dynamo.

During her husband's two terms in the nation's highest office, the native of Chicago's South Side -- who grew up in a one-bedroom apartment with her parents and older brother -- has also become a style icon and global role model.

"One of the most intriguing things about Michelle Obama is that she represents so many things to so many different people," Peter Slevin, a professor at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and the author of "Michelle Obama: A Life," told AFP.

"She chose her issues, she stayed true to her values and she made the role uniquely her own."

- From the South Side to Harvard -

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson was born in Chicago on January 17, 1964 to a stay-at-home mom and a father who never missed work at a city water plant despite a battle with multiple sclerosis.

She received an Ivy League education at two of the nation's most elite schools -- Princeton and Harvard, where she studied law, as her future husband would also do.

Michelle joined the Sidley Austin law firm in Chicago upon graduation and it was there that she met Barack Obama -- a young associate she was asked to mentor.

That meeting would change her life. Obama's political career skyrocketed, and by January 2009, their family would move into the White House.

- Her causes -

At first, Michelle Obama focused her attention on getting the couple's two young daughters, Malia and Sasha, settled into their new home.

"Those early years in the White House were a real adjustment for Michelle," David Axelrod, a former senior advisor to Barack Obama, told CNN.

"She had to start over in so many ways and she had to do it under the watchful eye of the world. And that's a lot of pressure."

The first lady soon found her stride, and steered clear of controversy, embracing causes with universal appeal.

Her "Let's Move" initiative to stamp out childhood obesity through healthy eating and exercise earned praise, as did her work to promote the wellbeing of military families.

Jennifer Lawless, the director of the Women and Politics Institute at American University in Washington, told AFP the "strong argument she made for being active... resonated in a way that a lot of first ladies' issues don't hit home."

In 2015, Obama went global with the "Let Girls Learn" campaign, a cross-agency effort to improve education for teenage girls worldwide.

"She connected powerfully with a wide array of audiences -- as a working mother, as a progressive Democrat and, as she herself put it, as a 'little black girl from the South Side of Chicago'," Slevin noted.

Throughout her time at the White House, Obama has also emerged as a beacon of support for the US fashion industry.

She turned once little-known designers such as Jason Wu into major style stars, and made it acceptable to wear a cardigan to meet Queen Elizabeth II.

And she embraced social media and pop culture -- dancing with late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, rapping with Missy Elliott in a "Carpool Karaoke" sketch, or doing the mannequin challenge with NBA superstar LeBron James.

"She's just fundamentally cool. She is comfortable in any kind of setting. She seems real," Lawless said, adding that her television appearances or viral videos did not seem "artificial -- just her embracing the way people communicate."

- Political force -

Last year, as Clinton and Trump vied for the presidency, Obama took on a new and somewhat unexpected role: political powerhouse.