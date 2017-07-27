Michelle Obama Talks Racism

Michelle Obama admitted that racist comments hurt her the most.

Michelle and her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama, made history as the first family of color to occupy the White House. Barack was the first black president and Michelle the first black first lady. Despite the huge changes the Obamas made in breaking the glass ceiling of race, the former FLOTUS admitted that the same issue affects her to this day.

On Tuesday, Michelle was present at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s 30th anniversary where she opened up about the constant issue of racism. Michelle also recalled a moment when a West Virginia county employee called her an “ape.”

“The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut,” Michelle told WFCO president and CEO Lauren Casteel when asked what hurt her the most during her eight years stay in the White House (via Denver Post). “Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.”

Her confession gained praise from the audience. Mattye Crowley, who was one of the 8,300 attendees, had nothing but good words for the former first lady. “Michelle is a rarity in today’s society,” Crowley said, CNN reported. “We have witnessed for over eight years people picked and tormented her every move, and she stayed true to herself.”

It was Michelle’s first public appearance since the Obamas left the White House. She was welcomed warmly by the crowd in an extended standing ovation with some audience members shouting, “We love you.” Mary Timby shared a short clip on Instagram showing how affectionate the audience was to the former FLOTUS. “I’m proud to say that Colorado gave her a very, very, warm welcome back,” she wrote in the caption. “The video is shaky because I was shaking with excitement. Thank you to The Women’s Foundation of Colorado for putting on the inspiring event.”

Timby added that Barack’s wife clarified that she has no plans to run for president. Michelle reaffirmed this to the crowd twice who did not support her decision and expressed their dismay. However, she promised that her family will continue to help as many people as they can. “Public service and engagement will be a part of my life and my husband’s life forever,” Michelle said, CNN noted.

