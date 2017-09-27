Michelle Obama shows off toned physique in tangerine Roland Mouret dress at tech conference

Michelle Obama's tangerine look is a total dream!

The former first lady wore a bright orange Roland Mouret dress with black-and-metallic Jimmy Choo pumps to speak at a tech conference in Florida on Tuesday. Her longtime stylist Meredith Koop shared a few snapshots of the look on Instagram.





The 53-year-old sat down with Microsoft president Brad Smith in front a packed house to share her experiences at the White House and what her future plans are with husband and former president Barack Obama.

Last week, the former FLOTUS also spoke at a tech conference in Utah, where she stunned in a black-and-white dress with intricate floral detailing on the front.

Outside of formal appearances here and there, including surprising a classroom full of female students for International Women's Day back in March, Michelle has been in R&R mode since leaving the White House back in January.

Just a couple of weeks ago, she was spotted boarding a yacht in Spain wearing a stylish beach ensemble that showed off her toned physique. Back in May, she was seen walking through the streets of Italy in a casual vacation look -- trousers and a ruffled off-the-shoulder top -- and she was totally glowing!

