Michelle Obama shares the cutest throwback wedding photo to celebrate 25 years with Barack

    Twenty five years ago, a girl from Chicago and a fellow born in Hawaii got hitched and nothing was the same.

    Michelle and Barack Obama are celebrating their 25th anniversary today, and the former First Lady marked the special occasion with a beautiful black and white photograph of the two young love birds on their wedding day. 

    "Happy 25th anniversary," she wrote to Barack. "A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend and the most extraordinary man I know. I love you." 

    Many other folks turned to Twitter to celebrate the couple's love and leadership during their time in the White House with some photographs. 

    It might just be the perfect day to rewatch Southside With You

