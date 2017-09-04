Michelle Obama, Serena Williams Channel Beyoncé For Birthday Surprise

Beyoncé’s friends and family got in formation to celebrate her birthday.

That’s right, 36 years ago the queen of corny jokes, Tina Knowles Lawson, welcomed Queen Bey into the world ― and Bey hasn’t stopped slaying ever since. So it’s only fitting that her closest friends and family pay tribute to the woman who’s inspired them to put their love on top.

On Monday, the singer’s official website shared a series of portraits of various important women in Beyoncé’s life dressed in the now-iconic look from her “Formation” music video.

The photos included former first lady Michelle Obama and new mom Serena Williams, protégés Chloe x Halle, Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams and, of course, mom herself, all of whom donned the wide-brimmed black hat, long braids and a statement necklace for the gods.

“Happy birthday Beyonce / From your family and friends,” reads the message on her website.

Alongside the photos was a link to the singer’s BeyGOOD Houston initiative, which will help with long-term revitalization and aid after Hurricane Harvey in her hometown by supplying cots, blankets and pillows, baby products, feminine products and wheelchairs in the wake of historic flooding.

The portraits naturally left the The BeyHive shook (and then some) on social media, as fans celebrated their queen’s birthday and the thrilling prospect of having new phone backgrounds until the end of time.

Michelle Obama showing love to Beyoncé for her birthday is my new favorite thing pic.twitter.com/Jj9uGmkx6Z

— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 4, 2017

Michelle Obama as Beyoncé in Formation extended my life expectancy and paid off my credit card bills pic.twitter.com/cKjVy7TwIw

— Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) September 4, 2017

Pretty sure everything about Beyoncé and Michelle Obama is the definition of iconic. https://t.co/Qpa84DCuPc?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313

— Sam White (@samwhiteout) September 4, 2017

Head over to Beyoncé’s official website to view all of the portraits.

