Michelle Obama Will Return To Public Eye

The former first lady lauded the musician's decision to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools, calling him “an example of the power of arts education.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama has kept a relatively low profile since her family left the White House earlier this year. However, the African-American icon may be returning to the public eye with a speaking engagement at an architecture conference in Orlando, Florida, later this month.

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) will hold its 2017 Conference on Architecture from April 27-29. According to an announcement by the organization, Obama is scheduled to sit down for a “conversation” on April 27, between 12:50 p.m. and 1:45 p.m., but no more details were revealed.

“Michelle Robinson Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, transforming the position and becoming a role model, champion, and inspiration for women, families, and young people across America and around the world,” the event’s website reads.

Giving a brief outline of her achievements, the organization added that the former first lady “worked tirelessly to champion a number of important initiatives designed to make our world a better place.”

Four of Obama’s initiatives — Let’s Move!, Joining Forces, Reach Higher and Let Girls Learn — were highlighted by the AIA. However, there were no specifications over what the “conversation” would entail or whether it was a paid engagement.

The Obamas have stayed out of the limelight since former President Barack Obama left office in January this year. The family is staying in Washington, D.C., at a house in the posh Kalorama neighborhood, at least till their younger daughter Sasha finishes high school. President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump’s family also lives in the same locality.

The couple took a short vacation after leaving office, and the two have been spotted making appearances at museums and brunches as they take some time off after eight years in the public eye. Both have signed book deals and reports say that the former president is currently penning his memoir in French Polynesia.

