Michelle Obama to young people in final official speech: This country belongs to you

In her last official speech as first lady, Michelle Obama offered a message to America’s young people: “Know that this country belongs to you.”

“Do not ever let anyone make you feel like you don’t matter or like you don’t have a place in our American story, because you do,” Obama said Friday during a White House event honoring school counselors.

Obama kicked off the event by celebrating the achievements of those who’ve participated in her Reach Higher initiative, which aims to make the U.S. college graduation rate the highest in the world by 2020. But she closed the speech by sending some last words of encouragement to America’s youth.

First lady Michelle Obama delivers remarks. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

“If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition, the infusion of new cultures, talents and ideas,” she said. “Generation after generation, that has made us the greatest country on earth.”

“Our glorious diversity,” she continued, “is not a threat to who we are, it makes us who we are.”

Still, Obama insisted, “you cannot take your freedoms for granted.”

Right now, she said, kids around the country should be “preparing yourself to add your voice to our national conversation, preparing yourself to be informed and engaged as a citizen.”

Her voice quivering, the first lady choked back tears as she urged young people, whenever they may be struggling and feel like giving up, to remember “the power of hope.”

“The belief that something better is always possible if you’re willing to work for it and fight for it” is something that, she said, has carried President Obama and herself “through every moment in this White House and every moment in our lives.”

“Don’t be afraid,” she said, bringing her final speech to a close. “Lead by example with hope, never fear. … And know that I will be with you, rooting for you, and working to support you for the rest of my life.”